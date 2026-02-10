Europe just had its coldest January since 2010, despite world getting warmer

January snow in Brussels. Credit: Belga

January 2026 has been recorded as the fifth warmest globally, despite Europe experiencing its coldest January since 2010, according to the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

Samantha Burgess, climate lead at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, noted in a statement that January 2026 highlighted the stark contrasts of the climate system, with extreme cold in some regions coexisting with intense heat in others.

During the latter half of January, the northern hemisphere faced multiple cold waves as polar air currents brought freezing temperatures to Europe and North America.

In Europe, the average temperature in January 2026 was -2.34°C, which is 1.63°C below the 1991-2020 average, making it the coldest January since 2010.

Despite this, temperatures exceeded average levels in many parts of the world, including large portions of the Arctic and western North America.

In the southern hemisphere, record-breaking heat triggered deadly wildfires in Australia, Argentina, and Chile. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall caused severe flooding in southern Africa, particularly in Mozambique.

Globally, the average air temperature in January 2026 was 12.95°C. It is 0.51°C above the 1991-2020 average and 1.47°C warmer than the pre-industrial period (1850-1900).

Ocean surface temperatures averaged 20.68°C, ranking as the fourth highest for January.

Sea ice coverage decreased, with the Arctic ice extent 6% below average and the Antarctic extent 8% below average, according to Copernicus data.

