Sun returns in the morning to caress tired faces

The sun is set to make a welcome comeback this weekend after a period of cloudy weather.

Saturday will begin with mostly sunny conditions, except for the southern parts of Sambre and Meuse valleys, which will remain under low clouds and mist. By the afternoon, skies will become partially cloudy across the country, but the weather is expected to stay dry, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI). Temperatures will range from 7°C in the High Fens to 12°C in the plains, with a light to moderate southern breeze.

During the evening and overnight, clear skies will prevail initially before fog potentially forms, particularly in the Ardennes and Belgian Lorraine. Later in the night, cloud cover will increase in western areas, with the possibility of an isolated shower. Minimum temperatures will vary between -1°C in the High Fens and +6°C in the westernmost areas, with a light to moderate wind continuing from the south.

