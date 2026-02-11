Most big Belgian businesses already integrate AI into their workflow

Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly advancing within Belgian businesses, with the technology used by nearly 35% of firms in 2025 – a significant rise from 2023 and well above the European average of 20%.

The findings were highlighted in a report titled 'Artificial Intelligence and the Labour Market in Belgium,' presented on Wednesday in Brussels. The presentation was attended by notable figures, including Employment Minister David Clarinval (MR).

According to the report, one in three workers used generative AI in their professional activities last year, placing Belgium among the leading nations in Europe in this regard, behind the Netherlands, Finland, Denmark, and Luxembourg.

The integration of AI remains uneven across companies, varying by size and sector. Larger companies with over 250 employees utilised AI extensively in 2025 (76.4%) – in stark contrast to smaller firms, where adoption stood at just 28.8%.

Financial and human resource limitations are cited as key barriers for smaller organisations. Meanwhile, AI usage is most prevalent in the information and communication technology sector as well as in specialised scientific and technical activities.

AI applications currently focus on administrative processes, task organisation, and cybersecurity, while the use of robotics based on this technology remains relatively limited. The report also underscored a positive correlation between AI adoption in business processes and an increase in productivity.

While AI eliminates certain tasks and roles, it also creates new opportunities. So far, no widespread job losses have been observed, but certain worker groups remain more exposed to risks. Administrative staff face higher chances of substitution given their low complementarity with AI. Intellectual professions are also highly exposed, though their roles tend to be more complementary to the technology.

Young professionals in highly exposed roles face reduced job prospects, complicating entry into the workforce. Women are at greater risk as they often work in administrative positions that are more likely to be substituted by AI, the report added.

A lack of digital skills among Belgian workers further hinders broader AI adoption. Some 39% of employees reported needing additional knowledge in AI, yet only 14% had undergone training in the field. Belgian workers generally possess average digital competencies, while younger workers fall below the European average in this area.

The report outlines recommendations to strengthen digital skills and prepare the workforce for shifts driven by AI. These include strategies to help workers and young professionals adapt to technological changes and ensure responsible AI usage across the economy.

Minister Clarinval concluded by emphasising the importance of equipping all workers for future labour market transformations. "If we succeed, AI could truly be an opportunity for our economy and society," he stated.

