Heavy rail traffic disruption to paralyse Brussels-Central station on 7 and 8 March

Illustration shows workers during a visit on the site of the works on the North-South railway passage. Credit: Belga

Rail traffic in Brussels will face major disruptions on the weekend of 7 and 8 March due to maintenance work on the North-South junction.

Infrabel and SNCB have announced that almost all trains to and from the capital will be affected.

The railway network operator will renew the overhead lines near Brussels-North station, replace around 3 kilometres of ageing rail tracks, and carry out other maintenance tasks.

Works are scheduled to take place continuously from Saturday morning to Sunday evening.

Four out of six tracks on the North-South junction will be closed, and no trains will run between Schaerbeek and Brussels-North stations. The number of platforms available at Brussels-North will also be significantly reduced.

Most trains will not stop at Brussels-Central station, and numerous diversions will be implemented.

As an alternative, SNCB will provide travel options. Passengers travelling between Brussels-Midi, Schaerbeek, and Jette will be able to board other trains or use their tickets on STIB buses or trams.

Travellers are encouraged to use SNCB’s online journey planner, which incorporates all changes, and to visit the SNCB website for further details.

