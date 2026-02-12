SNCB may install ticket gates at five major Belgian railway stations

Brussels Ariport Zaventem is currently the only station with access gates in Belgium. Credit: Belga

Belgium's national railway operator SNCB-NMBS is reconsidering installing access gates at train stations to improve security, with pilot projects potentially planned for several locations.

Currently, passengers on the Brussels Metro and in certain foreign stations must scan their tickets to access platforms. In Belgium, only Brussels Airport station is equipped with such gates.

SNCB spokesperson Britt Monten confirmed the railway company is updating a 2023 study on the subject. She stated they are exploring not only access gates but also alternatives like ticket validation devices and additional measures to combat fraud and improve safety.

On Tuesday, Mobility Minister Jean-Luc Crucke (Les Engagés) told the Mobility Commission of the Chamber of Representatives that experimental access gates would be installed in five major train stations.

However, his office clarified on Wednesday that the SNCB is still analysing the feasibility of a pilot project this year, and a decision has yet to be made.

This renewed interest in access gates is unexpected, as Minister Crucke previously announced in September that the idea had been abandoned due to a negative cost-benefit analysis. The study showed that implementation costs would far outweigh revenue gains from reduced fare evasion.

