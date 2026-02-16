After conquering the gaming world, a cult Belgian videogame is heading to TV screens

The game is about to go on television. Credit: Larian Studios

The creator of HBO’s hit series The Last of Us is developing a new show based on the award-winning role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3.

VRT reports that the project is being led by Craig Mazin, who previously adapted the post-apocalyptic franchise into a global success starring Pedro Pascal.

A Ghent studio

Baldur’s Gate 3 was developed by Ghent-based Larian Studios and became one of the most celebrated titles of 2023, sweeping major international game awards. Set in the universe of Dungeons & Dragons, the game blends sprawling narrative arcs with player-driven storytelling.

According to VRT, the rights holders Wizards of the Coast owned by Hasbro are co-developing the series with HBO. Unlike The Last of Us, which closely followed the storyline of its source material, the new adaptation is expected to take place after the events of the third game, expanding the universe rather than retelling it.

The series will reportedly continue several storylines from the game and bring back a mix of “heroes, villains and sometimes literal devils.” Fan-favourite characters such as Raphael and Astarion could make an appearance, though the show is also set to introduce new faces. Mazin has even indicated he would like to involve some of the original voice actors.

Years of work

For Larian Studios, the announcement marks another milestone. CEO Swen Vincke told VRT: “It’s crazy that our story is inspiring enough to become an HBO series.”

He added that the characters and storylines are the result of years of work by multiple teams. “I think I can speak on behalf of the entire team when I say they’re going to love this.”

Mazin himself is no casual gamer. He has reportedly logged nearly 1,000 hours in Baldur’s Gate 3. “It’s a dream come true for me to turn it into a TV series,” he told Deadline, praising Vincke’s creative approach to the D&D universe.

Related News