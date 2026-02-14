Over 1,000 volunteers provide first aid during Flanders carnivals

Inside a Red Cross shelter in Belgium. Credit: Belga

More than a thousand volunteers from Red Cross Flanders will provide first aid during carnival parades this season.

Over the coming weeks, volunteers will attend over 50 carnival events across Flanders. Their role will include offering first aid and practising emergency response techniques.

“Carnivals attract thousands of visitors, often in chaotic conditions with limited mobility,” explained spokesperson Vincent Verbeecke. “This is not just about keeping partygoers safe, but also an important exercise in coordination and communication to prepare for crises.”

Common injuries treated by the volunteers include skin wounds, cuts, and fractures. Digestive issues, eye injuries, and alcohol intoxication are also frequent concerns.

“We are paying extra attention to hypothermia this weekend,” added Verbeecke. “Standing still in the cold, especially after drinking alcohol, poses risks. Uncontrolled shivering or abnormal breathing may signal hypothermia—seek warmth and visit our aid stations immediately.”

The Red Cross advises partygoers to wear multiple layers of clothing and eat properly, particularly if they drink alcohol.

Aalst Carnival remains the largest carnival event in the region, requiring the most interventions and the largest volunteer presence. “At Aalst, we deploy over 300 responders, tracking their locations in real-time to ensure quick interventions wherever needed,” noted Verbeecke.

Related News