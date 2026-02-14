Rail works interrupt traffic on Flanders line

SNCB has an impressive punctuality record. Credit: Belga

Train services between Hasselt and Tongeren will be disrupted from Saturday until Wednesday due to construction works, including the installation of a pedestrian and cyclist tunnel in Bilzen.

The works are part of a project to replace seven railway crossings with alternative mobility solutions by spring 2027. During this period, Infrabel will install the roof slab of a new road tunnel at Hasseltsestraat and Sint Lambertuslaan. Additionally, the pedestrian and cyclist tunnel at Nijverheidsstraat will be pushed under the railway line. Other construction activities will also take place at the Bilzen Hoeselt site.

Further maintenance works are scheduled along the railway line between Hasselt and Tongeren. These include the replacement of railway sleepers on the viaduct at Luikersteenweg in Hasselt, refreshing the ballast between Hasselt and Bilzen, and other improvement tasks.

No trains will operate in either direction between Hasselt and Tongeren during the interruption. Belgian Rail (NMBS) will adjust its services and run replacement buses between the two cities, stopping at Hasselt, Diepenbeek, Bilzen and Tongeren stations.

Passengers are advised to consult NMBS’s online journey planner for updates.

