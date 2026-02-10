Service on Brussels Metro line to be interrupted starting this weekend

Credit: Belga

The Brussels Metro line 1 service will be temporarily disrupted starting this Sunday as a new signalling system is tested, announced the Brussels transport operator, STIB/MIVB, on Monday.

The metro network in the capital has been gradually equipped with a Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system, a signalling system which allows metro trains to safely run closer together, improving the reliability and flexibility of metro services.

The new equipment and system will undergo several tests on Sunday mornings, interrupting the line 1 service between Merode and Stockel until 12:30 on Sunday, 15 February, 8 March, and 15 March.

A shuttle bus service will be available for passengers during the days of the metro disruptions. The buses will run on the metro line 1 route between Merode and Stockel at the same frequency as the metros.

All metro services from the Merode stop will continue towards Herrmann-Debroux on metro line 5.

As the testing schedule of the signalling system may be subject to changes, passengers are advised to consult the STIB/MIVB website for any recent updates.

Information regarding the metro disruptions will also be communicated at the Brussels metro stations.

The more modern CBTC system is replacing the metro line 1 and 5 signalling system, which dates back to 1976.

The previous system worked via "fixed blocks", meaning that when a metro train is on a specific section of track (ie block), the one behind it cannot move forward to the same section, ensuring that a safe distance is maintained between the two.

The new system works via direct communication between the metro trains, which allows each metro train to know how far in front or behind the others they are at all times, meaning they can run closer to each other.

"For passengers, this will mean more regular intervals between trains, smoother incident resolution and, ultimately, shorter waiting times," explained a STIB/MIVB spokesperson in a statement last year.

The newly installed CBTC system was tested at the end of 2025 on the metro line 5.

