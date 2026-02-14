Socialists announce ministers for Brussels government

Brussels PS federation chairman Ahmed Laaouej pictured giving a speech during the participation congress of French-speaking socialist party PS, after the negotiations regarding the formation of a Brussels government, Friday 13 February 2026, in Brussels. After more than 600 days an agreement has been reached on a government for the Brussels region. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Ahmed Laaouej and Karine Lalieux have been named as the minister and secretary of state for the Socialist Party in the Brussels government, the party’s Brussels Federation announced on Saturday.

Ahmed Laaouej will serve as Minister of Social Action and Solidarity, overseeing Local Authorities, Equality, and School Support. He will also handle Cohesion, Culture, Social Action, and International Relations within Brussels’ French Community Commission (Cocof).

Karine Lalieux, from Anderlecht, will take on the role of Secretary of State, responsible for Housing, the Taxi sector, and Sports Infrastructure. Additionally, she will manage Nurseries, Health, Public Service, and the Cocof Budget.

The Socialist Federation highlighted the complementary strengths of the pair, describing Lalieux as energetic and combative, with prior experience as Federal Minister for Pensions, and Laaouej as determined throughout the recent Brussels crisis.

Related News