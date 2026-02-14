Drink driving threshold now same across country

Minister of Justice Annelies Verlinden pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the federal parliament, in Brussels, Thursday 05 February 2026. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Drunk drivers in Belgium will now face uniform penalties across the country, with anyone caught behind the wheel with a blood alcohol level over 0.8 promille losing their licence for 15 days on the spot.

Previously, drivers were only required to surrender their licence immediately for 15 days if their blood alcohol level reached 1.15 promille. Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden issued a directive lowering the threshold to 0.8 promille, which takes immediate effect nationwide.

The decision follows recent controversy over inconsistent enforcement between regions. Prosecutors in Limburg, Antwerp, and Flemish Brabant had independently imposed the 0.8 promille threshold months ago, while East and West Flanders and Wallonia continued to apply the higher limit.

Minister Verlinden’s directive ensures a standardised approach across all provinces, ending regional disparities in the handling of drink-driving cases.

