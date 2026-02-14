Brussels ministers elected by new Parliament

Newly appointed Brussels region Minister-President Boris Dillies takes the oath during a plenary session of the Brussels parliament in Brussels, Saturday 14 February 2026. Credit: Belga

The Brussels Parliament has elected a new regional leader and four ministers on Saturday morning, who subsequently took their oaths of office.

A list of the five government members was signed by 41 French-speaking and nine Dutch-speaking MPs. The new officials include Minister-President Boris Dilliès (MR), Elke Van den Brandt (Groen), Ahmed Laaouej (PS), Dirk De Smedt (Anders), and Laurent Hublet (Les Engagés).

After taking their oaths, replacements for Van den Brandt and Laaouej took their oaths as MPs. Former ministers Rudi Vervoort (PS), Alain Maron and Barbara Trachte (Ecolo), and Bernard Clerfayt (DéFI) reclaimed their seats in the Brussels Parliament.

Stijn Bex (Groen) and Cécile Vainsel (PS) remain as successors in the parliament, representing Van den Brandt and Laaouej respectively. The other three newly appointed ministers were not elected members of the Brussels Parliament and therefore do not require replacements.

The session was then suspended to allow Minister-President Boris Dilliès to pledge his oath before King Philippe. The election of secretaries of state is scheduled to begin at 11:00.

Related News