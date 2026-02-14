Uccle mayor Boris Dilliès is the new Brussels Minister-President

Uccle - Ukkel mayor Boris Dillies takes the oath during a ceremony for the new mayors of the Brussels Capital Region, Friday 29 November 2024, in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO BENOIT DOPPAGNE

The MR party has named Boris Dilliès, the mayor of Uccle, as the new Minister-President of the Brussels government, announced its leader, Georges-Louis Bouchez, on Saturday morning via social media.

Bouchez praised Dilliès for his experience as mayor, stating that he knows Brussels well and has proven his strong leadership skills.

In addition, Audrey Henry, the current mayor of Schaerbeek, will take on the role of Secretary of State for Urban Planning, Territorial Development, and Public Cleanliness.

After 613 days of negotiations, marked by repeated failures between Dutch- and French-speaking parties, an agreement was reached on Thursday evening to form a fully functional regional government.

The coalition includes the MR, PS, Les Engagés, Groen, Anders, Vooruit, and CD&V, and each party has announced its representatives in the new government.

Dirk De Smedt of Anders will continue as Minister of Budget. Laurent Hublet of Les Engagés becomes the Minister of Economy and Employment, while Elke Van den Brandt of Groen remains Minister of Mobility. Ans Persoons of Vooruit keeps the Heritage portfolio and takes on Environmental Affairs.

PS revealed on Saturday that Ahmed Laaouej and Karine Lalieux would represent the party as Minister and Secretary of State in the Brussels government respectively.

Boris Dilliès has served as the mayor of Uccle since 2017. Born on 26 December 1972 in Uccle, he first ran for election in 1994 at just 21 years old. He became Councillor for Finances in his municipality in 2005 and has held senior roles there ever since.

