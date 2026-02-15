Interior Minister Quintin: 'Security architecture must adapt to new threat types'

Minister of Interior Bernard Quintin pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the federal parliament, in Brussels, Thursday 05 February 2026. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Belgium’s security framework must be updated to address growing and more complex threats, says Interior Minister Bernard Quintin.

The National Crisis Centre (NCCN) reported a rise in the number of magistrates, politicians, and police officers requiring increased protection last year due to threats. Philippe Van Linthout, head of the Association of Investigating Judges, partly attributes this to conditions in prisons.

The minister noted that the slight increase in protection cases, combined with an unstable international climate, reflects the evolving nature of security risks. Threats to public figures such as magistrates and police officers increasingly stem from organised crime and the drug trade.

Van Linthout highlighted the hardening of society, saying the rise in threats demonstrates that many individuals are making impactful efforts against criminal networks. He called this both troubling and indicative of important progress.

Both officials advocate for reforming Belgium’s security infrastructure to better face modern challenges. Van Linthout emphasised the need for well-functioning prisons, where inmates are treated respectfully while measures, like signal jammers, prevent criminals from continuing operations behind bars.

The criminologist stressed that a welfare state relies on a robust rule of law and called for greater investment to uphold this foundation.

