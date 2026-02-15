Snow prompts emergency measures at Aalst Carnival

the yearly carnival parade in the streets of Aalst, Sunday 15 February 2026, starting on Sunday with the so-called Zondagsstoet. The 96th edition of the Aalst Carnaval takes place from 15 to 17 february. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

A state of emergency and intervention plan has been activated in Aalst during the city’s carnival, according to Mayor Christoph D’Haese (N-VA).

At around 15:00, snow started falling in Aalst. “This is my 15th carnival, and it’s the first time there’s been snow,” said D’Haese. Sunday morning began with clear, blue skies for the start of Aalst Carnival, but clouds moved in later, bringing cold weather and snowfall.

Despite the weather, large crowds have gathered along the parade route to admire the floats and groups participating in the festivities.

D’Haese praised the determination of the locals. “Even the day after Valentine’s, it can still snow. But Aalst residents are tough; they brave the elements to celebrate carnival. Over 5,500 people are participating, adding colour to the parade in challenging conditions.”

The city has taken precautionary measures to ensure public safety. “We’ve activated our state of emergency and intervention plan,” the mayor explained. “There are two advanced medical stations in place, where people experiencing symptoms of hypothermia can receive care. One station is located in the courtyard of the town hall, and the other is on a different square.”

The mayor also urged attendees to look out for one another. “Make sure your friends and companions don’t end up in trouble.”

