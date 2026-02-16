Brussels' construction fair deemed a success despite dip in visitors

Video showing the opening day of the 2026 edition of Batibouw (the 67th edition), the annual building, renovation and decoration exhibition in Brussels Expo in Brussels on Saturday 07 February 2026. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

This year’s Batibouw construction fair in Brussels attracted 198,012 visitors, slightly fewer than the 203,685 attendees in 2022.

Organisers described the event as a success despite the drop in numbers.

The five halls of Brussels Expo were fully occupied by over 300 exhibitors, with some companies unable to participate due to a lack of space.

Major brands such as Velux, Harol, and Novy returned to the fair this year, drawing attention from visitors.

Exhibitor surveys indicated that many attendees came with specific renovation plans.

To accommodate growing demand, next year’s event will expand to six halls.

The 68th edition is scheduled for 12–21 February 2027, starting on a Friday with a dedicated day for professional visitors.

