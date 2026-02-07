Brussels Expo to host construction trade fair Batibouw, hoping to revive the sector

Picture shows the opening day of the 2025 edition of Batibouw, the annual building, renovation and decoration exhibition in Brussels Expo in Brussels, Saturday 15 February 2025. Credit: Belga

The 67th edition of Batibouw, Belgium’s leading construction and housing exhibition, will take place from Saturday to 15 February at Brussels Expo in Laeken.

The annual event aims to boost the construction sector, which saw a record number of bankruptcies in 2025, while increasing attendance beyond last year’s figure of 200,000 visitors.

The sector continues to struggle since the COVID-19 pandemic, with major challenges ahead. A recent report by industry federation Embuild revealed that over 90% of homes in Belgium need renovation by 2050 to meet EU energy standards.

Construction companies plan to spotlight this urgency and showcase their expertise during the exhibition, held at Brussels’ Heysel exhibition halls.

Visitors will find a wide selection of specialist companies across different fields of construction and housing. Professionals can attend networking sessions, workshops, and a special industry evening on 12 February, which includes a ceremony recognising excellence in Belgian architecture.

Organisers hope to exceed the 203,685 visitors recorded in 2025, reflecting steady growth since post-COVID recovery, according to Joan Condijts, CEO of Batibouw.

The exhibition will host 300 exhibitors in Halls 5, 6, 7, 9, and the Patio of Brussels Expo (Pl. de Belgique 1, 1020 Bruxelles). Entry costs €15 per person.

