DNA links murdered Antwerp teenager in '93 and deaths of two children

Tania Van Kerkhoven, who was murdered in the Antwerp region in 1993. Credit: Belga

The killer of Tania Van Kerkhoven, who was murdered in the Antwerp region in 1993, may also have killed two children, Kim and Ken Heyrman, in 1994, according to Het Nieuwsblad and Gazet van Antwerpen.

A new analysis of DNA evidence has revealed a genetic profile linking the two cases. The DNA belongs to an unidentified man.

Tania Van Kerkhoven, a 17-year-old from Edegem, went missing in the summer of 1993 after leaving a party. Her lifeless body was discovered the next morning in the woodland in Berchem.

Kim and Ken Heyrman, aged 11 and 8, disappeared on 4 January 1994 after leaving their home in Borgerhout to visit friends.

Kim’s body was found a month later on 11 February at Asiadok, and investigators confirmed she had been sexually assaulted.

Ken Heyrman remains missing and was declared dead in 2014 by an Antwerp civil court.

Authorities suspect the DNA belongs to the killer, but have yet to identify the man behind the genetic profile.

"The investigation’s priority is to identify this individual before fully determining his involvement in these four cases," said a spokesperson for the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office.

