Woman killed by car crash into canal: Premeditated murder under investigation

Illustration picture shows divers of the police as a large crane pulls up a car, from the Albertkanaal (Albert Canal) in Stokrooie, near Hasselt, Friday 06 August 2010.

The local police court has referred the case of a woman killed in a car crash into the Albert Canal in Hasselt to the Public Prosecutor's Office over suspected premeditated murder.

A 49-year-old woman died on the night of 28 September 2018. A 55-year-old man, referred to as G.S., drove his car into the canal while his wife was in the passenger seat.

He managed to save himself, as he was an experienced diver, and exited the canal.

After escaping, the man sought help, knocking on nearby doors. Emergency services launched an extensive search operation but were only able to recover the woman's lifeless body several hours later.

The defendant was prosecuted before the police court for unintentionally causing the death of Félice Valvekens in a traffic accident. However, based on the objective findings and the circumstances, the police court ruled that the incident should be considered intentional and therefore did not constitute a traffic accident.

It was later revealed that the woman was considering divorce, raising questions about how the vehicle ended up in the water. Although the Public Prosecutor categorised the incident as involuntary manslaughter, the police court disagreed with this assessment.

The case will now return to the Limburg Public Prosecutor's Office, but G.S. can still appeal this ruling, concerning the intentional nature of the acts.

The Public Prosecution Service will therefore have to add a new legal qualification to the case. If it is ruled manslaughter, the criminal court can consider the case, but if there is premeditation, the case could go to the assize court.

