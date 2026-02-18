Belgians warned to be vigilant over 'forever chemicals' in clothing, bags and mattress protectors

Illustrative image of a person wearing a raincoat. Credit: Canva

The Belgian health ministry is calling for extra caution after a high concentration of the man-made chemical PFAS was detected in clothing and other textiles in the country.

PFAS is used in various everyday products due to their non-stick, waterproof, and heat-resistant properties.

They are commonly known as "forever chemicals" as they are difficult to break down, meaning that over time they can accumulate in water, soil, or in living organisms.

The prolonged exposure to PFAS has been linked to cancer, hormonal issues, decreased fertility and weakened immune systems, although a lack of data on the impact of most types of PFAS means their risks cannot be fully assessed.

Clothes exceeding legal limits

Several types of PFAS have either been banned or restricted across the EU.

During a federal product inspection campaign in 2024 and 2025, nine out of 51 samples of textile products were found to have illegal amounts of PFAS, the Health Ministry announced last week.

While the exact products were not named, the ministry stated that the sampled products included raincoats, trousers, bags, and mattress protectors, particularly from online shops that had previously violated official regulations.

"These checks show that, despite a strict regulatory framework, non-compliant products continue to circulate on the European market,” said the Federal Minister for climate and sustainable development, Jean-Luc Crucke (Les Engagés), in a statement.

Three companies were subjected to a sales ban as a result of the inspections, while warnings were issued to other Member States regarding the products that exceeded the legal PFAS limits. All the non-compliant products were removed from sale.

Minister Crucke revealed last week that Belgium would be stepping up its PFAS inspection in the interest of consumer protection, announcing a new inspection action plan from 2026 to 2030.

Reducing exposure to PFAS in textiles

In people, exposure to PFAS most commonly occurs through drinking water or ingesting food, particularly fish, eggs, and meat.

However, the Ministry of Health warns that exposure to PFAS can also occur through dust, indoor air pollution, or through products with high levels of PFAS.

Regarding clothing and textiles, the Ministry of Health urges consumers to avoid products labelled as “stain-resistant” or “waterproof” when possible. Instead, it advises choosing PFAS-free water-repellent products, often described as “PFAS-free” or “PFC-free”.

It further recommends consumers to buy products with the official EU Ecolabel, which is given when a product complies with environmental regulations, including the limited use of hazardous chemicals.

Additionally, the ministry recommends ventilating homes twice a day for at least 15 minutes, particularly after purchasing new furniture or decorations.

Moreover, when using a protective spray or waterproofing products for clothing or shoes, it is advised to carry out the process in a well-ventilated environment and carefully follow the manufacturer's safety instructions.

When in doubt about the safety of a product, the Belgian health authorities further advise using the free Scan4Chem app, which provides information on the possible presence of concerning chemicals in a product after scanning it with a phone.

