Baby formula recalls spike in Belgium: What we know so far

Over 20 types of baby formula products have been recalled since the start of the year in Belgium due to fears of toxin contamination, but how concerned should parents be?

Affecting 13 types of baby formula powders or similar products by Nestlé, the first recall in the country was issued on 5 January.

The recall was issued due to the possible presence of cereulide. This is a toxin that is produced by the bacterium Bacillus cereus, one of the most common causes of food poisoning.

In infants, exposure to the toxin can lead to dehydration, with young babies being more at risk of severe consequences.

Following the Nestlé recalls, three other brands have had similar products pulled from the shelves across the country, namely Danone, Vitagermine, and Biofresh Belgium.

The same recalls have been issued around the globe, including the UK, the Netherlands, France, Peru, Brazil and Australia.

What do you need to know about cereulide?

Cereulide is a heat-stable toxin, meaning it is difficult to destroy through exposure to high temperatures, such as through cooking.

Easily found in the environment, this toxin often develops due to improper food storage, and can contaminate food via dust or soil. It is produced when certain strains of Bacillus cereus multiply.

Symptoms of cereulide poisoning are often experienced within 30 minutes to six hours after consumption. They can include nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and diarrhoea, which can lead to further complications such as dehydration.

While the risks for infants can vary depending on their age, severe symptoms developing due to cereulide poisoning would be exceptional, according to Hélène Bonte, spokesperson for the Belgian Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC).

The majority of cases of cereulide poisoning are quickly resolved if the contaminated product is no longer consumed.

Nonetheless, Bonte advises parents to contact a doctor or paediatrician if their child experiences symptoms of poisoning after consuming infant formula.

"We also ask that such cases be reported to the FASFC so that samples can be collected for laboratory analysis," she told The Brussels Times.

What is the situation in Belgium?

A total of 24 types of baby milk or formula products have now been recalled across Belgium.

There have been five confirmed cases this year of babies who became sick shortly after consuming infant formula in Flanders, a spokesperson for the Flemish Department of Care told The Brussels Times.

The babies, who are only a few months old, all experienced "mild symptoms" and have since made a full recovery.

In all five cases, it was confirmed that the babies had consumed cereulide. In three of the cases, it was possible to test the consumed baby formula, which was confirmed to have cereulide. All the contaminated formulas are part of the recalls in Belgium.

No cases of babies with cereulide poisoning have so far been reported in Brussels, according to a spokesperson for the Brussels-Capital Region's health administration, Vivalis. There are also no reported cases in Wallonia.

To date, the FASFC has carried out 50 analyses of infant formula, after parents in Belgium reported possible cereulide poisoning cases. Out of the available results for 24 of the samples, six were contaminated. These originated from powders that were already recalled.

Health authorities in Belgium have further advised parents not to switch their baby's diet to alternative milk products not designed for infants. They call for continued trust in infant formula products and advise parents to consult the AFSCA website for the latest information on recalls.

What triggered the food recalls?

The source of contamination of the recalled baby products has been traced back to ARA oil, a common ingredient of infant formula, which originated from a supplier in China, according to the Belgian food safety agency.

The contaminated oil was supplied to multiple factories and different brands of food products. Bonte noted that the only infant formula manufacturer in Belgium did not use the contaminated oil.

The FASFC spokesperson expects the food safety situation to "normalise" soon as the contaminated oil is no longer being used and several (precautionary) recalls have been issued.

However, Bonte warns that parents may see more products being recalled as the method to test for cereulide is refined at a national level, and as a new cereulide safety threshold guideline was published by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) last week.

"The FASFC is in close contact with the food authorities in other Member States, and together we are doing everything possible to recall the contaminated batches as quickly as possible," she said.

