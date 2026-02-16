Belgian King and Queen to attend commemoration for 22 March attacks

This picture is taken during a ceremony to commemorate the victims of terrorist attacks in Belgium and all Belgian victims of terrorist attacks abroad, Saturday 22 March 2025, at the memorial in the Rue de la Loi / Wetstraat in Brussels. Credit: Belga

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will participate in events commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Brussels attacks on 22 March, the Royal Palace announced on Monday morning.

The commemorations will take place at Zaventem Airport, the Maelbeek metro station, and the monument dedicated to victims of terrorism near Brussels’ Cinquantenaire Park.

Prime Minister Bart De Wever will also attend all the ceremonies, confirmed his office.

The royal couple will first attend a ceremony at Brussels Airport, where two bombs exploded at 07:58, killing 16 people in the baggage check-in area.

Next, they will visit the Maelbeek metro station in the heart of the capital. A bomb was detonated there at 9:11 AM, also claiming 16 lives.

Finally, they will travel to the monument honouring victims of terrorism on Rue de la Loi, near the Cinquantenaire Park.

The events will include a minute of silence, laying of wreaths, speeches, testimonials, and a musical performance. Belgian and European officials are expected to join the ceremony.

The event will be broadcast live on national television channels.

Later in the morning, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde will meet with survivors and relatives of the victims.

