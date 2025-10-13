Nearly 10 years after Brussels terror attacks, Maelbeek metro station will get a facelift

Maelbeek metro station. Credit: Wikipedia

With the 10th anniversary of the March 2016 terror attacks in Brussels coming up, the Maelbeek/Maalbeek metro station in the capital's EU district will be given a facelift in October as part of the region's 'Refresh' programme.

Located between the busy Arts-Loi/Kunst-Wet and Schuman stations close to the European institutions, Maelbeek is serviced by metro lines 1 and 5, and is often used by people working in the 'EU bubble.'

March 2016 attacks

The station is an important place for many Brussels residents because it was the location of a suicide bombing during the 2016 terrorist attacks. In the middle of the morning rush on 22 March 2016, an Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist carried out a suicide attack in a metro train that was just pulling out of Maelbeek/Maalbeek station. Twenty people were killed and 106 were injured.

The station remained closed for over a month following the attack, before reopening on 25 April 2016. Three months later, a work of art by Benoît van Innis was unveiled in the station in memory of the victims.

"It goes without saying that, of the dozens of stations, we are paying special attention to Maelbeek, now that it is almost ten years since the attacks took place," outgoing Brussels Minister for Mobility Elke Van den Brandt said in a statement.

The works will include the renovation of two lifts in the station, the redesign and optimisation of the entrance gates on Chaussée d'Etterbeek, the replacement of the wall tiles in the entrances and the restoration of the stones at the entrance on Rue de la Loi.

Brussels Mobility will also provide spaces for services such as a photo booth and vending machines, and move various equipment to optimise the space.

Additionally, the signage will be renewed, and the metro will be adapted to the universal accessibility standards, including a guidance system, double handrails and contrast on the floor on first and last steps.

What is the Refresh programme?

Instead of waiting for a station to be completely renovated, Brussels Mobility uses the Refresh programme to carry out various necessary maintenance and aesthetic works in the Capital Region's metro stations within a short period of time to improve passenger comfort.

"Brussels Mobility and the STIB/MIVB are combining maintenance work to minimise disruption to passengers and give the station a visible facelift," said Philippe Yenny, Director of Public Transport Infrastructure at Brussels Mobility.

At the same time, the station is being made accessible to people with reduced mobility. Coordinating this work allows the authorities to keep costs down.

The works will start this month and run until July 2026. They will be partly completed by 22 March 2016, the 10th anniversary of the terror attacks.

"In Maelbeek, we are taking advantage of the refurbishment to make the station suitable for the upcoming commemoration," said Yenny.

The Refresh campaign will soon be completed at Diamant (Schaerbeek), Osseghem/Ossegem (Molenbeek) and Stockel/Stokkel (Woluwe-Saint-Pierre) stations, and will commence at Delta (Auderghem) station next year.

