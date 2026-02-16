Germany defies Schengen spirit with extension of border checks

Police border control between Belgium and Germany in Kelmis - La Calamine during Covid-19 pandemic, Tuesday 24 March 2020. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

Germany will extend border checks for six months, Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt told the newspaper Bild.

Random checks will continue at the border with Belgium until September.

This measure has been in place since September 2024 and was initially introduced as a temporary solution to curb irregular migration.

The controls have been repeatedly extended, and the current government intensified border control after taking office.

Under Schengen zone rules, such measures are only allowed in exceptional cases. Germany has officially informed the European Commission about the extension, according to Bild.

Since the checks began, police have turned away 46,426 people at the border.

Belgium shares a 204-kilometre border with Germany, mostly within the East Cantons.

Oliver Paasch, Minister-President of Belgium’s German-speaking community, previously warned on brf.be of negative impacts on commuters and the economy caused by these controls.

Germany is a founding member of the Schengen area.

Citizens of Schengen countries can cross the internal borders of all member states without passport checks. The Schengen visa entitles the holder to visits of up to 90 days every 6 months in the entire Schengen area.

Related News