'I will not tolerate his insults': Backlash grows after US ambassador's outburst against Belgium

Vooruit's chairman Conner Rousseau was unhappy with the US ambassador's comments. Credit: Jill Delsaux/Belga

Vooruit Chairman Conner Rousseau has reacted sharply to the recent social media attack by US Ambassador to Belgium Bill White against the Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

Writing on X on Monday, White launched an attack on Vandenbroucke and called on him to intervene in a criminal investigation targeting three Jewish ritual circumcisers. He also called on Belgium to do "a much better job" on the issue of anti-Semitism.

White referred to a case dating from last May, when Antwerp police conducted searches at the homes of three mohels (circumcisers) suspected of performing circumcisions without the involvement of a doctor.

"Stop this unacceptable harassment of the Jewish community here in Antwerp and in Belgium," said White. "It’s 2026, you need to get into the 21st century and allow our brethren Jewish families in Belgium to legally execute their religious freedoms!"

White called for an end to any prosecution of the three mohels, who he says are performing acts for which "they have been trained for thousands of years".

The ambassador announced that he will travel to Antwerp next week to meet with the mohels involved and their families. He called on Minister Vandenbroucke and Vooruit chairman Conner Rousseau to join him.

'No one is above the law'

Responding to White's outburst, Rousseau argued that "no one is above the law" and said the US ambassador “shouldn’t interfere with our legal process”.

“We have no lessons to learn from America about good and affordable healthcare for everyone,” said Rousseau in a statement.

“Belgium is a constitutional state that protects its citizens from any form of arbitrariness or intimidation. Here, we let the courts do their work, and no one is above the law. Not even an American ambassador. He has no business interfering with our legal process. I will not tolerate his insults to our country and our government,” it says.

According to Rousseau, it is “appropriate that our Minister of Foreign Affairs (Maxime Prévot, ed.) invites him to explain in detail the functioning of our constitutional state.”

