Belgium's inflation fell in 2025, yet remains mostly above its peers

Credit: Belga

Inflation in Belgium fell to an average of 3% in 2025, down from 4.3% in 2024, according to the annual report by the Price Observatory, published Tuesday by the Ministry of Economy.

This inflation rate was higher than Germany’s 2.3% and significantly exceeded France’s 0.9%. The Netherlands recorded an inflation rate identical to Belgium's.

The differences between Germany and France are largely attributed to energy costs.

In Belgium, wholesale gas and electricity prices increased, network tariffs rose, and the government ended support measures introduced during the energy crisis, all of which drove prices upward.

Meanwhile, raw material costs for processed food dropped by 12.6%, leading to lower production prices within the food industry. However, consumer prices for some processed food items continued to rise year-on-year in 2025.

Service price inflation eased to 3.7% in 2025, down from 6.3% in 2023. Reductions in rent inflation, vehicle repair and maintenance costs, and restaurant and café prices drove this slowdown.

Despite the decrease, service inflation remains high and has become the primary driver of overall inflation.

Consumer prices for non-energy industrial goods remained stable throughout 2025.

Related News