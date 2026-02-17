Suspects identified in murder of far-right activist in France

This photograph taken in Paris on February 15, 2026 shows a French flag bearing an unidentified portrait and a slogan reading "Dead for our sisters, dead for France, Justice for Quentin" on a French flag carried by a demonstrator during a rally paying tribute to 23-year-old victim Quentin Deranque, who died in Lyon after a fatal beating. French President Emmanuel Macron on February 14, 2026 urged calm and restraint after the fatal beating of a 23-year-old French youth aligned with the far-right on the sidelines of a conference by a hard-left lawmaker in the southeastern city of Lyon. The death of the young man -- identified only as Quentin -- has intensified tensions between France's far-right and hard-left who are both eyeing 2027 presidential elections. ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

Several suspects, including some linked to the far-left, have been identified in the investigation into the death of a young French far-right activist Quentin Deranque.

The news was confirmed by a source close to the case on Tuesday to AFP.

The suspects tied to the “far-left movement” are not listed on the S-files, according to the source. These are indicators used by law enforcement to flag an individual considered to be a serious threat to national security.

Deranque, aged 23, died in Lyon after being attacked by at least six masked and hooded individuals.

This student was, according to the far-right collective Némésis, responsible for ensuring the security of several of Némésis activists who came to demonstrate against a conference by MEP Rima Hassan (The Left) at Sciences Po Lyon, La Libre reports.

The Lyon prosecutor reclassified the case as "intentional homicide" following statements on Monday.

A minute of silence will be observed at 3:00 pm on Tuesday in the National Assembly as a tribute to him.

