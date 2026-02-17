Suspects identified in murder of far-right activist in France

Several suspects, including some linked to the far-left, have been identified in the investigation into the death of a young French far-right activist Quentin Deranque.
The news was confirmed by a source close to the case on Tuesday to AFP.
The suspects tied to the “far-left movement” are not listed on the S-files, according to the source. These are indicators used by law enforcement to flag an individual considered to be a serious threat to national security.
Deranque, aged 23, died in Lyon after being attacked by at least six masked and hooded individuals.
This student was, according to the far-right collective Némésis, responsible for ensuring the security of several of Némésis activists who came to demonstrate against a conference by MEP Rima Hassan (The Left) at Sciences Po Lyon, La Libre reports.
The Lyon prosecutor reclassified the case as "intentional homicide" following statements on Monday.
A minute of silence will be observed at 3:00 pm on Tuesday in the National Assembly as a tribute to him.