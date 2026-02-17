Russia 'taking more risks' around Sweden for hybrid warfare activities

Credit: Lucy Ivanova/ Unsplash

Russia has intensified its hybrid warfare activities and is showing a greater willingness to take risks in Sweden and its surrounding region, according to Sweden’s head of military intelligence.

Lieutenant General Thomas Nilsson made the statement on Tuesday during the annual publication of the Swedish Military Intelligence and Security Service (MUST) report.

He noted: "In certain cases, we have observed more frequent Russian activity and a greater readiness to take risks in our region. Unfortunately, I believe this trend may continue."

According to the intelligence report, Russia poses the main threat to Sweden, with expectations that this threat will grow by 2030.

Nilsson stated that Moscow has repeatedly demonstrated its willingness to deploy significant military force in pursuit of political objectives. He added that Russia has been investing considerable resources into expanding its military capabilities.

Beyond the ongoing war in Ukraine, Russia is increasing its presence in the Baltic Sea region, which is strategically important to Moscow for both economic and military reasons.

The warning coincides with negotiations currently underway in Geneva between Russian, Ukrainian, and American representatives.

Nilsson cautioned against a hastily negotiated ceasefire in Ukraine. He warned that if the war were to end on Russian terms and sanctions against the country were eased, Russia’s military build-up could accelerate.

In addition, he emphasised that existing Russian military resources could then be mobilised, potentially jeopardising regional security near Sweden.

