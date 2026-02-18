Germany 'does not need' the same combat aircraft as France, says Merz

Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Merz in Brussels in June 2025. Credit: Belga

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz suggested in an interview on Wednesday that Germany may abandon the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme, stating it does not align with the country’s current military needs.

Merz explained that France requires a next-generation fighter jet capable of carrying nuclear weapons and operating from aircraft carriers, capabilities Germany does not currently need.

He questioned whether Europe has the resources and determination to develop two distinct aircraft to meet these differing needs or just one, while noting that France prefers a single aircraft tailored to its requirements.

Merz warned that if this issue remains unresolved, Germany might have to withdraw from the project. He added that other European countries are ready to collaborate with Berlin if this happens.

The FCAS programme was launched in 2017 by French President Emmanuel Macron and then German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with Spain joining in 2019. It encompasses not just a fighter jet but also drones linked through an innovative digital communication system, termed a “combat cloud.”

Germany had initially committed to deciding the future of its involvement by the end of 2025, but has repeatedly postponed its decision.

Industrial tensions further complicate the programme, as France’s Dassault Aviation demands greater independence in manufacturing, sparking disagreements with Germany and Spain, represented by Airbus.

FCAS aims to replace French Rafale jets and German and Spanish Eurofighters by 2040, amid heightened European rearmament efforts prompted by increased tensions with Russia.

