Dutch-language Brussels government deal now available – six days after French version

The new Brussels Region Minister team, from left to right: Audrey Henry, Laurent Hublet, Karine Lalieux, Minister-President Boris Dillies, Elke Van den Brandt, Ahmed Laaouej, Ans Persoons and Dirk De Smedt poses for the photographer after the oath ceremony at a plenary session of the Brussels parliament in Brussels, Saturday 14 February 2026. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

A Dutch-language version of the coalition agreement from the new Brussels Government has now been published on its website – six days after the text was finalised (in French).

The French version of the coalition agreement was made available online as early as Friday evening, but those wanting to read the Dutch version of the 24-page document had to wait six days.

The Capital Region's new government was sworn in on Saturday morning, and they immediately went to work: all of them met for the first time on Saturday afternoon.

A strong, bilingual region?

Among other things, the coalition agreement speaks of a "strong, bilingual region" and stresses the importance of respect for the bilingualism of the regional public services.

"The entire government actively promotes the bilingualism of the region, including in its communications and by setting an example," the agreement reads. "Senior civil servants will be made explicitly aware of the importance of bilingual services."

The late publication of the Dutch version is particularly striking in light of the poor Dutch skills of Boris Dilliès (MR), the new Minister-President.

Only a few hours after he was appointed and sworn in last weekend, Dilliès already found himself under fire from the Flemish press over his inability to respond to their questions on Saturday morning.

An overview of what's in the coalition agreement can be found here.

