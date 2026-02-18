EU to strengthen its Russia-exposed eastern flank

Silhouette of electric post during sunset. Credit: Andrey Metelev / Unsplash

The European Commission has proposed a strategy to strengthen the eastern flank of the EU amid economic and security challenges caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The strategy targets regions in nine Member States: Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria.

The strategy includes initiatives such as integrating the Baltic States’ electricity networks into EU grids, developing cross-border hydrogen infrastructure and bio-economy hubs, and improving digital connectivity and transport networks. Strengthening connections with Ukraine and Moldova is also part of the plan.

To address population decline and labour shortages, the Commission intends to promote job-specific training programmes, support local communities, and run campaigns focusing on media literacy and combating disinformation.

While additional funding for these regions was already planned for 2025 under the midterm review of EU cohesion funds, Vice-President Raffaele Fitto emphasised that further support is needed as the economic and security situation continues to deteriorate.

On 26 February, the EastInvest instrument will be launched, offering €28 billion in credit support to affected Member States until 2027. Future financing will be covered by the subsequent EU budget for 2028-2034.

