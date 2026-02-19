Singer Essyla to represent Belgium at Eurovision 2026

Singer Essyla will represent Belgium at the Eurovision Song Contest, RTBF announced on Thursday morning. She will perform the song Dancing on the Ice in Vienna in May.

As is tradition, this year it was French-speaking public broadcaster RTBF's turn to choose the artist who will represent Belgium and perhaps succeed Sandra Kim, the country's only winner. The teenager won the contest in 1986 with her song J'aime la vie.

Essyla, originally from Perwez in Walloon Brabant, was a finalist on The Voice Belgique. She offers a "confident, colourful, pop, modern and unique" style, according to RTBF.

Her song, which will only be unveiled on Friday, is part of a "sophisticated electro-pop" trend.

"It is a message of hope, a hymn to the determination of young people, their optimism, and their ability to forge their own path. Young people who choose to keep moving forward, to dream, to dance on ice, despite everything that can crack or break in today's world," explains RTBF.

