Kinepolis Cinemas see revenue dips due to drop in ticket sales

Illustration shows the Kinepolis Imagibraine at the Braine-l'Alleud cinema complex, Sunday 02 May 2021. BELGA PHOTO LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ

Kinepolis attracted fewer visitors to its cinemas in 2025, resulting in a decline in revenue and profit for the Belgian group.

Across its 107 cinemas in eight countries in Europe and North America, Kinepolis welcomed 30.7 million visitors, a decrease of nearly 6% compared to 2024.

In the last quarter of the year, visitor numbers dropped by over 12%, with 8.2 million people attending during that period.

The company attributed the decline to "an incomplete Hollywood line-up and the absence of successful French films" throughout the year.

However, Kinepolis did generate more revenue per visitor. Ticket sales per person increased by 2.3%, while spending on snacks and drinks rose by an average of 3.6%.

Despite this, the higher spending was not sufficient to offset the overall financial slump.

Revenue fell by 2.3% for the second consecutive year, dropping to €564.9 million – approximately €20 million below analysts’ forecasts. Net profit decreased by 6.3% to €37.9 million, missing expectations.

CEO Eddy Duquenne described the results as "strong financial figures against the backdrop of ongoing restructuring and recapitalisation in Hollywood." The dividend will be raised from €0.55 to €0.65 per share.

Kinepolis has provided no outlook for 2026 but stated that the company’s leadership is "looking to the future with enthusiasm."

The start of the year has been “very promising,” thanks to films such as "Avatar: Fire and Ash," "Zootopia 2," and ‘The Housemaid."

