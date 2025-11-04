Belgian cinema chain expands in the United States

An image of the logo of the cinema chain Kinepolis. Credit: Belga/ Laurie Dieffembacq

The Belgian cinema company, Kinepolis, announced plans to acquire the US cinema chain Emagine Entertainment, adding 14 cinemas and 18,000 seats to its portfolio.

According to the company, the deal is valued at $105 million for 100% of Emagine's activities.

An additional payment of up to $15 million may be made, depending on the growth of the US box office in 2025.

Kinepolis will fund the transaction with an additional €100 million term loan under its existing credit facility.

The acquisition is expected to be finalised by the end of 2025.

Emagine Entertainment operates cinemas in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin, attracting around six million visitors annually and generating $129 million in revenue.

"This announcement marks a key milestone in our expansion, the first acquisition of this scale since the pandemic," said Kinepolis Group CEO Eddy Duquenne in a statement.

