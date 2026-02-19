American music star spotted playing basketball in Brussels

Jason Derulo at the Brussels Club. Credit: Instagram / Team Brussels ASBL

It was, in the Brussels basketball club’s own words, "a surprise visit".

The day before his concert at the ING Arena in Brussels, US singer Jason Derulo traded the stage for a half-court in the Brussels municipality of Saint-Gilles, joining a spontaneous 3x3 pick-up game at Team Brussels 3x3.

The basketball club shared the moment on Instagram, calling it a happy coincidence.

"Chance does things well and all roads lead to Saint-Gilles. It was a pleasure to welcome Jason Derulo to our facilities in Saint-Gilles. It’s always special to play a 3x3 pick-up game against a star."

The tone captured both pride and disbelief. Rather than opting for a private workout, the American singer - known for global hits like Watcha Say or Wiggle – chose one of Brussels’ most intimate basketball venues to unwind before his show.

As the club put it, "all roads lead to Saint-Gilles." On this occasion, they led a world-touring artist straight to a local basketball court in their neighbourhood.

