'We're not savages, we're human and American', says Bad Bunny at the Grammys

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny performs during his "Debi tirar mas fotos" world tour at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium in Medellin, Colombia, on January 23, 2026. Belga / Jaime SALDARRIAGA / AFP

The Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny called for the removal of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) while accepting the Grammy Award for Best Latin Urban Music in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Addressing the audience, he declared, “We are not savages. We are not animals. We are not foreigners. We are human beings, and we are Americans.”

The 31-year-old urged people to resist being "contaminated" by hate, which he said only breeds more hatred. "The only thing more powerful than hate is love. So, if we have disagreements, we should address them with love," he added.

His speech resonated in the United States, which has seen widespread outrage over the anti-immigration policies of former President Donald Trump’s administration, enforced by agencies like ICE.

Recently, two protesters, Renée Good and Alex Pretti, were fatally shot by federal officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Critics from the pro-Trump MAGA movement have accused Bad Bunny of using Spanish in his performances and condemned his defiance of traditional gender norms through his clothing and makeup.

Other celebrities at the Grammys expressed opposition to ICE by wearing "ICE Out" pins, including Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber.

These pins are part of a broader campaign led by organisations such as the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Bad Bunny also made history as the first Spanish-language artist to win the prestigious Grammy Award for Album of the Year for his sixth studio album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

Kendrick triumph

The American rapper Kendrick Lamar won five Grammy Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, including Record of the Year for Luther, making him the most awarded artist at this annual celebration of music.

Among his wins were Best Rap Album for his sixth solo record, GNX, Best Rap Song for TV Off, and Best Rap Performance for his collaboration with the duo Clipse on Chains & Whips. Luther also earned the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

On stage, he responded briefly, saying, "I’m not good at talking about myself, but I express myself through music."

Last year, the Californian artist also won five Grammys for his hit Not Like Us, which criticised Canadian rapper Drake.

Related News