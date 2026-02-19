Man detained for stalking ex-girlfriend with drone

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

A young man has been arrested for a very unusual case of stalking in Italy.

According to the Italian Carabinieri, the 28-year-old man from Naples spied on his ex-girlfriend with a drone.

The man was arrested when the drone crashed onto the woman's balcony after flying into the window.

The woman immediately alerted the police, after which the man fled, leaving the damaged drone on the balcony.

The police confiscated the device and analysed the images.

The authorities were able to identify the man because he had been filmed setting up the drone. He was eventually found at home and arrested for stalking.

Stalking is a criminal offence in Italy, punishable by up to 6.5 years in prison.

Related News