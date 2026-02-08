Italian PM Meloni calls anti-olympic violent protesters 'enemies of Italy'

President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, Lorenzo Fontana, his wife Emilia Romano and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, attend the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at the San Siro stadium in Milan, northern Italy, on February 6, 2026. Credit: AFP

Violent protests during the Winter Olympics opening in Milan have been condemned by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni as actions by “enemies of Italy and the Italians”.

On Saturday evening, over 3,000 demonstrators gathered near Milan’s Olympic village, throwing smoke bombs and Molotov cocktails at security forces. Police responded with batons, water cannons and tear gas, arresting six people.

Meloni criticised the protesters on Sunday, accusing them of tarnishing Italy’s image abroad. “These demonstrators ensured that images of the riots were broadcast worldwide,” she wrote on social media.

She also addressed other disruptions linked to the event, including incidents on the Italian railway network. Meloni praised the efforts of thousands of volunteers working to ensure the Games ran smoothly and to showcase Italy positively.

Police are investigating three railway sabotage cases near Bologna, including a fire at a switch on the Bologna-Venice line. Authorities suspect arson. Additional disruptions occurred on Saturday morning near stations in Bologna and Pesaro, causing significant train delays.

Investigators are exploring whether the railway sabotage is connected to the Olympic protests.

