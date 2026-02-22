Legendary Brussels fritkot will reopen soon with the same beloved figure behind the counter

Friterie Saint-Josse. Credit: Saint-Josse-ten-Noode

Facing the church on Place Saint-Josse, the Friterie St Josse has been part of the local landscape since 1931.

Over the decades, the small fritkot (fry stand) has grown into far more than a simple takeaway counter. For generations of residents of Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, it has been a meeting point, a culinary landmark and a cherished slice of Brussels folklore.

A Brussels institution since 1931

That legacy was long carried by Martin Apers. In 1964, he began helping his parents at the family-run stand, before officially taking it over in 1970. For 40 years, he served hand-cut fries to loyal customers, becoming a familiar face in the neighbourhood. When he retired in 2010 at the age of 70, many feared the end of an era.

But the stand did not disappear. Because the fritkot stands on municipal public space, it operates under a public domain concession, a system through which the municipality grants operating rights for a fixed period.

A new concession for the next five years

For the past few weeks, the shutters have been down on the fritkot while a decision was made over who would take over the concession after it came up for renewal.

The commune launched a public procedure at the end of last year seeking a Brussels-based concessionaire to run the stand for the next five years. Six bids were submitted before the deadline of 20 January 2026.

After reviewing the applications, the authorities selected a familiar and much-loved figure: Palma Altamirano Zoila, who has been running the stand for several years now. Known simply as “Madame Palma” to many locals, she secured the highest score thanks to her proven experience and the strength of her proposal.

Tradition preserved

For residents, the choice feels natural. Madame Palma has long embodied the spirit of the spot, where tradition is taken seriously. Fries are still cut by hand and served in old-fashioned paper cones, with that Belgian balance: crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside.

Mayor Emir Kir (PS) welcomed the decision. “I am delighted that this local institution remains in the hands of an experienced and passionate professional. Madame Palma is a highly valued figure in our municipality. I warmly congratulate her and invite everyone to gather once again on Place Saint-Josse to continue enjoying her delicious fries,” he said.

Alderman for trade Kadir Ozkonakci (PS) also stressed the importance of continuity. “Her proven experience and her proposal made the difference. Maintaining quality and preserving the identity of our emblematic shops is essential. We are pleased to be able to count on a committed shopkeeper who actively contributes to the vitality and attractiveness of our local commerce.”

Related News