The Brussels Times' favourite restaurants

Despite its relatively small size, Brussels boasts a big food scene, with something for every taste and budget. Whether you're on the hunt for quick, cheap eats or prefer splashing out at one of the prestigious Michelin-starred establishments, this city has you covered.

We at The Brussels Times are a team of food lovers, and between us, we've explored most of the capital's cuisines. From Italian and Ethiopian to Mexican and Korean, come on a gastronomic journey across the world with us and try some of our favourite restaurants in Brussels below.

Mexican

If you're dreaming of basking in the Mexican sun this winter, look no further than Ixelles. Gringo, nestled on Rue Américaine in the heart of Châtelain, only opened in February last year but has already made a name for itself with its neon red lighting and minimalistic stainless steel interior, reminiscent of a swanky new Mexican taquería.

The mouthwatering homemade salsas and tortillas, flavourful gringa al pastor and the aguas frescas will take you right back to your last Mexico trip with one bite (although here, everything's triple the price and there are vegan options which you'd never find over there).

Just down the road, La General also packs a punch. The Brussels Times can confirm that the margaritas are delicious (perhaps too delicious), especially when sat out on the terrace in warmer weather. Don't leave without trying the mushroom quesadilla and fish tacos.

Japanese

We love our ramen at The Brussels Times, and luckily, this city has several great spots to choose from. Two worth a particular mention are Koku Ramen in Saint-Boniface and Buga Ramen in the city centre.

At Koku, every bowl is made from scratch in the restaurant – including the handmade noodles – and you can tell. The steaming broth is so flavoursome and speciality lekei pork is unlike anything you've ever tasted. We recommend the garlic ramen, with grilled chicken gyozas to start.

A word of warning: Koku doesn't take bookings, so arrive well in advance of the opening time to avoid standing in a 2.5-hour queue like two Brussels Times journalists did earlier this week (it was still worth the wait).

If you prefer sushi, head to Sushi Box on the corner of Place du Luxembourg. It may not look like much from the outside, but the food is delicious and the staff are delightful. Takeaway is also offered.

Korean

Continuing with the Asian comfort food, if you fancy something Korean, Bap & Dak is a no-brainer. Just a stone's throw away from Place Flagey, this cosy spot is one worth stopping at.

The Korean fried chicken wings come either sweet and spicy or with a soy-honey glaze, and both are sublime. There is also a wide choice of bibimbaps on offer, from spicy pork and rib-eye bulgogi to vegan, with mochi to finish.

Chinese

The definition of cheap and cheerful, Au Bon Bol in the city centre is famed for its fresh handmade noodles, kneaded, stretched and twisted in front of you as you walk through the door. The interior is certainly nothing to rave about, but for a tasty and casual Chinese dinner with friends, this is the place to go.

A few doors down at Sainte-Catherine, Da Long Yi provides an authentic and sociable hotpot experience, with a wide selection of choices on offer, from frog's legs and beef tongue to duck blood and goose intestine (as well as lots of veggie options for those feeling less adventurous).

American

This is a bold claim, but Rambo might just be the best burger you'll ever eat. The owners say it's their "love letter to the old school burger joint. A return to the origins of burger, to its very essence: no fuss, simple, quality burgers." The menu is fairly limited, but what it might be lacking in options it certainly makes up for in flavour.

Rambo has three joints on Rue Washington, Rue de la Paix and Chausée de Bruxelles, and also offers a delivery service as well as a weekend brunch between 10:00 and 15:00 (only in Waterloo). We recommend the special burger, hot fries and honey mustard sauce.

Indian

This popular restaurant first set up shop in Antwerp in 2018 and was quickly praised by locals for bringing Indian soul food to Belgium. But it wasn't until 2023 that Mission Masala started sharing the joys of its flavour-packed dishes with people in Brussels.

Its colourful façade and stunning interior have the feel of a night shop in a crowded Indian alley, with Bollywood posters and street signs, while the menu focuses on Indian barbecue and street grill. The butter paneer curry and 'Oh My Gobi' battered cauliflower are unbeatable. Book in advance to avoid being disappointed, and takeaway options are also available.

Italian

Big Mamma – the chain which has made a name for itself in other European capitals for its luscious food and decadent decor – landed in Brussels in 2024 with Barracuda at Place Flagey, and always feels like a special treat. Admire the jungle and ballroom-themed Art Deco interior while tucking into the iconic pasta al Tartufo served straight from the Parmesan wheel.

A couple of other Italian restaurants worth mentioning are Norma in the city centre and Mangiavino in Forest. If you're looking for a good, underrated pizzeria, try 450 Gradi at Plasky and Jourdan.

Palestinian

From the moment you step into Olive, you feel right at home. This hidden gem in Saint-Gilles offers deliciously comforting food, as well as an immersion into Gaza's rich cultural tapestry. "Bursting with the love, generosity, and flavours of Palestinian cuisine, our menu is a vibrant homage to the timeless traditions of our homeland," the website says.

The dishes are packed full of flavour and will make you want to book again as soon as you take your first mouthful. Make sure you try the Gazan fattah with lamb and the national dish, maqluba (both pictured above).

Ethiopian

In the heart of Brussels, Habesha Restaurant offers an authentic Ethiopian dining experience, where the staff will treat you like family. The colourful decor and beautifully presented fresh plates of food are mesmerising.

A wide selection of traditional meat, fish and vegetarian are on offer, as well as lots of sharing platters. Whether you already love Ethiopian food or are just curious to try, this restaurant will definitely not disappoint – and will leave you coming back for more.

Belgian

Le Rendez-Vous des Artistes is a firm team favourite. Just off Avenue Louise, this place features all your hearty Belgian classics, from chicon gratin to carbonnade and stoemp saucisses, and always promises impeccable service and a warm atmosphere.

For any vegetarians with a craving for Belgian food, try In't Spinnekopke in the city centre. Founded in 1762, it's the oldest restaurant in Brussels, but still serves up typical dishes such as moules-frites, croquettes and waterzooi with a modern touch. It also reinvents the classics to make them veggie-friendly. The vegetarian stew saucisse with 'Kanunnik' beer sauce is our recommendation.

Thai

Also just off Avenue Louise is Premier Comptoir Thaï, another team favourite. It's hard to miss with its bright yellow façade, and the food here certainly makes it worth a visit. You'll find all the classics on the menu, which will immediately mentally transport you to a bustling Thai city. Our favourite is the spicy pad kapao with Thai basil.

Near Ixelles' Châtelain neighbourhood lies Lune Siamoise. It only opened in 2024, but swiftly became a popular spot for traditional and beautifully presented Thai food. Diners will find all the classic Thai dishes on the menu, from pad thai and tom soups to somtam. All dishes are cooked with love by Chef Jiw, who long ran a restaurant on the outskirts of Bangkok.

