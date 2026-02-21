Rainy weather is here to stay for the weekend

Credit: Belga / Kristof Van Accom

A band of rain will move across Belgium from west to east on Saturday, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

However, dry weather and some sunny spells are expected in the northeast during the day. In the west, conditions will become drier later, but clear skies will remain infrequent.

Temperatures will be mild, about 12-13°C in central areas. Winds will come from the southwest to west, moderate inland and fairly strong along the coast, with gusts reaching between 50 km/h and 60 km/h.

On Saturday evening and overnight into Sunday, a weather shift will bring more rain or drizzle across the country. Conditions will stay cloudy, with temperatures between 6°C and 11°C. Winds will remain moderate, though gusts near the coast could again reach 50 km/h to 60 km/h.

