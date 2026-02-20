'The risks for participants are too great', coastal Belgian carnival cancelled due to bad weather

The carnival dive has been already been cancelled in 2020 due to "very bad" weather predictions. Credit: City of Blankenberge

Blankenberge's traditional carnival sea dive has been cancelled due to severe weather conditions forecast for this weekend, city officials confirmed.

The annual event, which normally sees carnival revellers jump into the North Sea in costume, was called off after consultations with coastal rescue services.

Mayor Björn Prasse said the decision was taken because of safety concerns. "The risks for participants are too great," he said.

Weather forecasts predict strong westerly winds reaching force 7 on the Beaufort scale, combined with spring tides. This could create powerful currents capable of quickly pulling swimmers towards the pier.

Officials also warned that high water levels would significantly reduce the size of the beach, increasing the risk of people being swept into the sea unintentionally.

"There is also a real risk of hypothermia," Prasse added. "In these conditions, even rescue boats and jet skis would struggle to safely guide participants."

In previous years, around 200 people took part in the carnival dive, which traditionally marks the end of the carnival celebrations.

"It is a fun way to close the carnival season," the mayor said. "It is a shame it cannot go ahead, but safety must come first."

Related News