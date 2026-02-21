Wallonia-Brussels leader finds herself in political scandal after harassments allegations

Elisabeth Degryse Minister-President of the Wallonia-Brussels Federation. Credit: Belga

The Minister-President of the Federation Wallonia-Brussels, Elisabeth Degryse, has expressed regret over a former staff member taking to the media to address her dismissal.

Testimonies quoted in the newspaper *Le Soir* have highlighted reports of a stern human resources approach within the culture department of Ms Degryse’s cabinet.

One former staff member has filed a complaint with the Brussels francophone labour court, alleging breaches of employee protection rules, harassment, retaliation, wrongful dismissal, and harm to dignity and reputation.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, Ms Degryse confirmed she had ended the collaboration with a deputy chief of staff last September due to a breakdown in trust. She acknowledged the legitimacy of contesting the dismissal in court but criticised the decision to pursue the matter through the media.

The Minister-President declined to comment further on the legal proceedings, expected to take place in the autumn, according to *Le Soir*. She stated that she was not particularly affected by allegations aimed at damaging her honour or reputation but expressed disappointment over what she described as the exploitation of workplace well-being issues to tarnish her team’s image.

Additionally, Ms Degryse defended her cabinet’s management practices amidst criticism, praising her team’s dedication and workload. She acknowledged the demanding nature of political work and expressed gratitude for their contributions to the cultural sector and beyond.

Responding to claims against her chief of staff made in the media, she reiterated her full trust in the official and condemned what she termed an unwarranted attack on their collective efforts.

