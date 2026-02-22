Prosecutor investigates co-organiser of Miss Belgium for alleged sexual misconduct

Miss Belgium 2023 Emilie Vansteenkiste (left) and Miss Belgium 2024 Kenza Ameloot celebrate after winning the Miss Belgium 2024 beauty contest. Credit: Belga/Kurt Desplenter

A complaint of sexual misconduct has been filed against a co-organiser of the Miss Belgium contest, RTBF reported on Saturday.

The complaint was lodged by a candidate from the 2025 edition of the contest against Guy D’hooghe, the husband of Darline Devos, president of the Miss Belgium National Committee.

An investigation has reportedly been launched by the public prosecutor of West Flanders, though no decision has been made yet. When contacted by RTBF, Guy D’hooghe declined to comment.

Darline Devos, speaking to the Belga news agency after the Miss Belgium 2026 final on Saturday, denied any allegations of sexual misconduct involving candidates. She stated, “I suspect this is yet another attempt to garner media attention.”

