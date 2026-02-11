Trial begins of high-profile Belgian journalist accused of rape

The trial began today at the Brussels Criminal Court. Credit: Courts and Tribunals of Belgium

The trial of former RTBF journalist Thomas Rorive began today at the Brussels Criminal Court over allegations of two sexual offences committed in 2021.

The hearing started at 09:10 with significant media presence in the courtroom. Rorive faces charges of rape and sexual assault.

The rape case pertains to a woman who has been described as being "in a vulnerable condition" at the time of the incident, which took place in Mons on 13 January 2021.

Toxicology tests revealed alcohol and a powerful antidepressant in the woman's system.

The sexual assault case concerns an alleged incident in Schaerbeek during the night of 22 to 23 October 2021.

One of the victims, along with RTBF, has filed as a civil party in the case. Rorive was dismissed by RTBF for misconduct on 29 October 2021, just days after the company’s staff party at Tour and Taxis, where one victim, also a colleague, lodged a police complaint.

He is challenging his dismissal before the labour court in Hainaut.

