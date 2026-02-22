Flemish police ask poet to write message for victim support campaign

Credit: Belga

On Sunday, the Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office and the federal police launched a campaign focusing on victims of crime as part of the European Day for Victims.

The campaign highlights the website slachtofferzorg.be, which provides practical, legal, and emotional support for victims and their families.

The site explains what to do in cases of crime, including domestic violence, theft, or fraud, and offers details on organisations and individuals that can assist.

To mark the campaign, Flemish poet Didalmi famous for his 4-line structure, wrote a short poem. Didalmi shared the poem on his social media platforms, along with the link to slachtofferzorg.be.

All the campaign’s partners will promote the message throughout Sunday to raise awareness about victims and the resources available to support them, the Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

