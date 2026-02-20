Shots fired near metro station in Molenbeek

Illustration picture shows Metrostation the Etangs Noirs - Zwarte Vijvers, of the STIB-MIVB Monday 04 February 2019, in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO PAUL-HENRI VERLOOY

Gunshots were fired on Friday afternoon in Molenbeek, prompting a police investigation, Brussels West zone police confirmed to The Brussels Times.

Police were called to the area around Rue Vandenperenboom and the Étangs Noirs metro station at around 14:00 following reports of shots being fired.

"On arrival, our officers found several shell casings and a bullet impact," the police said.

No injuries have been reported.

The Brussels public prosecutor’s office has been informed and has opened an investigation into the incident.

Federal police forensic teams and a ballistics expert were deployed to the scene to collect evidence and examine the circumstances of the shooting.

The motive and those involved remain unknown.

