Socialist Belgian Vice-Prime Minister adds his criticism of travel ban for Rousseau

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Affairs and Public Health Frank Vandenbroucke at a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament, in Brussels, Thursday 11 December 2025. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Belgium’s Vice-Prime Minister Frank Vandenbroucke has criticised the US ambassador for imposing a travel ban on his party leader Conner Rousseau.

The US ambassador, Bill White, barred Rousseau from travelling to the United States after the latter compared former President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler.

Vandenbroucke called the decision an attack on free speech, alleging it penalises individuals for voicing opinions the ambassador disagrees with.

He also accused the United States of democratic decline, claiming the actions of ICE resemble those of authoritarian regimes. Vandenbroucke drew parallels between current events in the US and historical developments in Nazi Germany during the 1930s.

The minister noted he had refused to take a selfie with Ambassador White and stated he did not want to be associated with him.

Vandenbroucke also referred to a past incident where White had reportedly shared an online post by convicted far-right Flemish activist Dries Van Langenhove.

In a separate remark, the minister addressed the topic of circumcisions, emphasising they should be performed by trained medical professionals, adding that Jewish doctors are available to ensure proper procedures are followed.

