Belgium advises against travel to Mexico following drug lord death

A view of a burned car, allegedly set on fire by organised crime groups in response to an operation to arrest a high-priority security target, on a highway near Acatlan de Juarez, Jalisco state, Mexico, on 22 February 2026. Credit: Ulises Ruiz / AFP / Belga

Belgium's embassy in Mexico has advised travellers in Jalisco to avoid all non-essential journeys following the death of drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, known as 'El Mencho'.

Some parts of motorways in the state of Jalisco in western Mexico may face temporary blockades, the embassy warned.

Travellers are urged to follow updates via official channels, avoid non-essential travel, and contact emergency services or the embassy if needed. The advisory will remain in place until normal traffic resumes.

The embassy also advises caution in neighbouring states.

Belgium's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had already been discouraging non-essential travel to certain regions of Mexico, including Jalisco, due to ongoing instability.

El Mencho, aged 59, sustained critical injuries during a Mexican military operation on Sunday and died en route to Mexico City. He was considered one of the last prominent drug lords in the country.

Related News