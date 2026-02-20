Gang arrested after posing as police to steal cocaine shipment

Illustrative image of a police officer. Credit: Belga

Federal judicial police in East Flanders have arrested a gang suspected of posing as police officers to steal a shipment of drugs from a warehouse in the Flemish city of Temse, authorities said on Friday.

Nine suspects were detained following 18 house searches carried out across Belgium on the orders of an investigating judge. All have been placed under an arrest warrant.

The investigation began in late 2025 after a large cocaine shipment was discovered at a warehouse in Temse. Authorities later found the site had been raided by individuals dressed as police officers.

Investigators believe at least six suspects carried out the robbery while wearing grey overalls, bulletproof vests, and orange armbands. They travelled in two large BMW vehicles fitted with fake licence plates and blue LED lights to resemble police cars.

Shots were fired during the operation, but no injuries were reported.

Police said the investigation uncovered a structured criminal organisation with international links.

During coordinated raids on 17 February in cities including Antwerp, Mechelen, Namur, Charleroi, and Verviers, officers seized nine luxury vehicles, a motorcycle, weapons, and police style uniforms and equipment.

Authorities also recovered around €250,000 in cash and foreign currency, along with luxury watches, jewellery, branded clothing, electronic devices, signal jammers, tracking equipment, and a drone.

Around 200 police officers were involved in the large-scale operation.

